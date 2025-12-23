Three dogs die in early morning Martinsville Animal Shelter fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – An early Tuesday morning fire at the Martinsville Animal Shelter building has resulted in the deaths of three dogs, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Police were dispatched to the shelter at 300 Clearview Drive after a brush fire was reported in the area around 1 a.m.

The fire marshal is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire and will return to the scene later Tuesday morning for further investigation.

