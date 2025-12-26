Blacksburg Councilman issues resignation after being found guilty on election fraud charges

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg Town Councilman Liam J. Watson announced his resignation from the council after being found guilty on election fraud charges earlier this month.
Watson’s last day on the council will be Jan. 2, 2026. You can read his full statement below:
“Madam Clerk,
I am heartbroken by the jury’s verdict in my recent case before the circuit court, but I revere the jury’s
role in our justice system and respect their decision.
Therefore, after a week of prayerful discernment, I have decided to resign as a member of the Blacksburg
Town Council, effective at noon on January 2, 2026.
I look forward to continuing to serve my hometown in other capacities in the future.
Merry Christmas,"Liam J. Watson