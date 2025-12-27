Governor Youngkin and First Lady celebrate official portrait unveiling

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin celebrated the unveiling of the Governor’s official portrait Monday.

The portrait will be displayed in the Governor’s Gallery on the third floor on teh Virginia State Capitol along with those of his predecessors. 16 portraits are displayed at the gallery at one time.

“When we entered into this season of service for the 8.8 million Virginians who hired us, we went into it with the full knowledge that in Virginia, you get four years to serve,”said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Thisportraitreflects not just one administration, but the enduring values of faith and service that are the foundation of Virginia’s strength. I thank my family, especially the First Lady, for their unwavering love and sacrifice, the dedicated public servants who worked alongside us, and artist Jonathan Linton for capturing this moment with such care and meaning. I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together these past four years. As a kid who grew up here in Richmond and then Virginia Beach, serving as your Governor has been the honor of a lifetime, and as this chapter soon comes to an end, I am grateful to each person who has helped us deliver so much good for Virginia.”

“Art provides an opportunity to chronicle history and reflect stories in ways that words simply cannot,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Governors’ portraits tell the story of our Commonwealth’s leaders, and talented Virginia artist, Jonathan Linton, captured this moment in time perfectly – preserving Glenn’s legacy for future generations.”

“Working with the Governor and the First Lady and their team on this project was an honor, and the best kind of adventure,”saidPortraitArtist Jonathan Linton.“I hope those who view thisportraitwill sense not only the contemporary and historical importance of the role he filled, but also the values and energy he brought to it.”