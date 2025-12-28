21-year-old charged with malicious wounding after shooting in Altavista

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Altavista Police Department announced that it had arrested a 21-year-old and charged him with multiple offenses after a shooting Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded at 10:40 a.m., assisted by deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, to the 500 block of 8th Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a victim had been shot during an altercation with another resident. As a result of the investigation, 21-year-old Antonia Hunt was arrested and charged with the following:

Malicious Wounding — Code of Virginia §18.2-51

Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony — §18.2-53.1

Two Counts of Brandishing a Firearm — §18.2-282

Hunt is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Rustburg without bond. According to officials, the victim was transported to a local medical facility and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact Officer Sarah Works at 434-369-7425.