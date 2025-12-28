Altavista Fire Company responds to two motor-vehicle crashes overnight, one driver hospitalized

ALTAVISTA, Va. – Altavista Fire Company announced that units had responded to two motor-vehicle crashes overnight.

According to officials, the first crash occurred at 10:24 p.m. in the 1700 block of Bedford Highway. The vehicle ran off the road and struck a tree, but no patient transport was required.

Units responded to a second crash at 4:01 a.m. Sunday morning on Route 29 southbound just before the county line. The vehicle was overturned, and the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

Virginia State Police is investigating both incidents.