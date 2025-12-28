Skip to main content
Galax Fire Department helps battle early morning fire in North Carolina

GALAX, Va. – The Galax Fire Department announced Sunday that it, in conjunction with 14 other agencies, helped battle an early Sunday morning fire in North Carolina.

According to officials, first responders responded to the report of a commercial structure fire in the 200 block of Higgins Road. Arriving units found a working commercial fire.

Tower 1 was immediately set with a water supply established by Skull Camp Fire working double-drop tanks.

Command and control was established, and troops went to work opening. Officials said that it took six hours for crews to put out the fire.

