Making the most of your New Years resolutions

As 2026 approaches, many people are planning their New Year’s resolutions, but experts say the challenge lies in maintaining them beyond January.

Studies indicate the top three New Year’s resolutions are working out more, eating healthier and saving money. However, approximately 88 percent of these resolutions are abandoned within the first two weeks.

Antonio Morris, owner of Feel Good Nation Fitness, emphasizes the importance of understanding your motivation.

“You’ve gotta ask yourself why. If your why isn’t that important, it’s going to be very hard for you to stay motivated,” Morris said.

For those considering fitness-related resolutions, Morris recommends a gradual approach to exercise routines.

“Find a gym, get involved. Start doing exercises that you know, and everything will build from there,” he said.

Morris emphasizes that achieving resolution goals takes time and dedication.

“It’s a marathon. It takes years, actually it’s a lifestyle, because it takes time to really make the progress that you want to. So, stay consistent,” he said.