Craig County firefighters battle house fire amid freezing conditions

We will continue to update this article as we learn more

Fire crews in Craig County responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning. (Craig County New Castle Volunteer Fire Department)

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. – Crews with the Craig County New Castle Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Big Mountain Road for a possible hay bale and equipment fire. But when they arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Officials said strong winds and freezing temperatures caused the fire trucks to freeze up, making it harder for firefighters to fight the blaze. It’s still unclear if anyone was hurt, but we have contacted fire officials for more details.

