More than 2,000 outages reported in Virginia due to high winds

Many throughout the Commonwealth are still in the dark Tuesday morning after strong winds of up to 60 MPH swept across our region.
Of the more than 2,000 Appalachian Power customers experiencing outages in Virginia, here is a breakdown of some of the worst outages in our region, as of 7:30 a.m:
- Bedford: 1,139
- Bland: 26
- Carroll: 94
- Floyd: 383
- Galax City: 50
- Grayson: 192
- Patrick: 32
- Pulaski: 15
- Roanoke City: 15
- Wise: 60
As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power:
- Charge phones, laptops and other electronic devices.
- Prepare an emergency kit with non-perishable food, water, flashlights, batteries and a first aid kit.
- Make a plan in case of extended outages, especially those requiring electricity for medical equipment.
- If you have a generator, be sure you have read all the manufacturer’s instructions.
- If your power company provides a mobile app, be sure to download it and sign up for outage alerts if available.