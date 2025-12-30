More than 2,000 outages reported in Virginia due to high winds

Many throughout the Commonwealth are still in the dark Tuesday morning after strong winds of up to 60 MPH swept across our region.

Of the more than 2,000 Appalachian Power customers experiencing outages in Virginia, here is a breakdown of some of the worst outages in our region, as of 7:30 a.m:

Appalachian Power:

Bedford: 1,139

Bland: 26

Carroll: 94

Floyd: 383

Galax City: 50

Grayson: 192

Patrick: 32

Pulaski: 15

Roanoke City: 15

Wise: 60

As a reminder, there are several safety measures you’ll want to keep in mind in the event of a power outage. Here are a few tips recommended by Appalachian Power: