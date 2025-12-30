Two Roanoke men arrested following investigation into thefts that spanned multiple Virginia jurisdictions

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Police Department announced Tuesday that it had arrested two Roanoke men and charged them with multiple offenses related to destruction of property and larceny following an investigation.

According to BPD, 26-year-old Brandon Harmeling and 30-year-old James Harmeling were arrested after being involved in a series of copper thefts from commercial sites across multiple jurisdictions in Virginia. Two of the offenses occurred in the Town of Bedford.

The Bedford Police Department extended its gratitude to its partnering agencies who assisted with the investigation to include the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office , Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, Roanoke County Police Department, Roanoke City Police Department, Salem Police Department, Altavista Police Department, Virginia State Police, and the Recycled Materials Association.