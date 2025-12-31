Community rallies around Martinsville Animal Shelter after deadly fire

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A December 23 fire destroyed the Martinsville Animal Shelter, killing three dogs and forcing officials to consider new options for the facility’s future.

The blaze, which started from a window heating unit, left only charred remains of the building that served as a haven for homeless animals.

“It was a shock. It wasn’t until Christmas in those quiet moments that your emotions begin to hit,” said Officer Nikki Mabe of Martinsville Animal Control.

For Mabe, the shelter represented more than just a workplace. “It’s meant the world, and you learn so much to do something for an animal that returns unconditional love to you and just needs a second chance,” she said.

Recovery and Future Plans

According to Mabe, the shelter was insured for more than $50,000, but building a new facility would cost approximately $1.7 million. Officials are now considering merging the Martinsville and Henry County shelters into a single $6 million facility.

“The future looks bright. It’s actually turning a curve. There’s actually been talks on what we’re going to do for a new facility,” Mabe said.

City leaders had been exploring consolidation options even before the fire. Martinsville City Councilman Julian Mei supports the merger proposal.

“We have many combined interests and shared needs. I think that the pooling of the resources would be an ideal situation,” said Mei.

Community Response

In the wake of the disaster, community members have stepped forward to support recovery efforts through monetary donations and fulfilling items on the shelter’s Amazon wish list.

“Sometimes it takes something like this for people to really see how much really goes into it. How much that these dogs require,” Mabe noted.

The shelter continues to work with community partners as they plan their next steps toward rebuilding and potentially merging facilities. If you’d like to donate to the shelter, you can do so here.