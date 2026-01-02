Moneta Fire Chief suffers stroke, released from hospital, on road to recovery

Photo of Jeremiah Calhoun surrounded by friends and family in the hospital while recovering from a stroke.

MONETA, Va. – Jeremiah Calhoun, Chief of Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, suffered a stroke on Dec. 18, and is now on the road to recovery.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 20, Calhoun revealed he had suffered a stroke two days prior at the firehouse. He thanked those present for their quick response, claiming they saved his life as a result. He was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Calhoun remained in the hospital throughout Christmas week. On Dec. 24, he announced the beginning of his rehabilitation process.

Just in time for 2026, Calhoun announced his release from the hospital on Dec. 30.

A Meal Train has been set up for Jeremiah, which you can donate to here.