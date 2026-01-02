Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors member charged after shoplifting incident in Altavista

Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors member Timothy Wayne Dudley was charged after a shoplifting incident that occurred in November, Altavista Police Department said.

APD said officers responded to a business on the 1000 block of Main Street in Altavista on Nov. 25 after reports of a shoplifting incident. After an investigation, warrants were issued the next day for 61-year-old Timothy Dudley, a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Dudley was charged with shoplifting and released on a summons.

APD also issued the following reminder in their press release: