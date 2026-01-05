Three displaced after Danville house fire

Three people were displaced after a house fire Sunday night in Danville, according to the Danville Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Monument Street.

Firefighters were able to help residents move from the front porch to the yard next door. Authorities say one resident was treated for smoke inhalation by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Crews entered the home to find heavy smoke and a kitchen fire, but the flames had not spread to the rest of the house. They quickly extinguished the blaze, ventilated the smoke, and checked for any further spread.

The Danville Fire Department was assisted by the Danville Electric Department, Danville Water & Gas, Danville Life Saving Crew, and Danville Police Department.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s office investigated and determined the fire was caused by unattended cooking.

The displaced residents are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.