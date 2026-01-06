Skip to main content
Two critically injured following house fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were injured following a fire that occurred in Roanoke on Tuesday, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS said a house fire occurred on Cedarhurst Avenue on Tuesday. Crews responded and rescued two people in the home. Both have been hospitalized and are in critical condition.

One firefighter was burned in the process as well. The fire has been extinguished, and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

We will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.

