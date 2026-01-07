Franklin County Board of Supervisor Member speaks out after censure

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – A Franklin County supervisor is challenging his recent censure by the Board of Supervisors, claiming it may be connected to his earlier request for an investigation into alleged First Amendment violations.

Dan Quinn, who represents the Union Hall District, was censured by the board during their November 20th meeting after he disclosed the names of county administrator candidates in September. Quinn defended his actions, saying he believed the information should be public.

“I had two choices. I either remain silent, which means I accept what I did was wrong and the punishment was fair, and I didn’t. Or I make my side known,” Quinn said.

Quinn maintains the censure may be linked to a separate controversy involving a county employee’s political lawn sign. According to Quinn, three unnamed board supervisors allegedly pressured the employee’s supervisor to have the sign removed. The sign supported a candidate running against the incumbent for Snow Creek’s Board of Supervisors position.

“I learned that no independent investigation was done, that they used county employees to do the interviews, who naturally had a conflict of interest. I also knew that no one had talked to me,” Quinn said.

The investigation into the sign incident lasted three days before being dismissed. Former Board Chair Ronnie Thompson wrote to Quinn, stating, “I have determined that the allegations you have made are unfounded. Accordingly, no further action will be taken in this matter.”

The handling of both situations has drawn criticism from some county residents. Eric Clotz expressed concerns about transparency during a board meeting.

“The public was given a one-sided conclusion while being denied a fair and open process. That is not transparency, that is manipulation,” Clotz said.

The board’s new chair, Lorie Smith, declined to comment on the situation.