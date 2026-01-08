Man injured following a domestic-related shooting in Amherst County Wednesday evening

AMHERST CO., Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that a man was injured and in stable condition after a domestic-related shooting in Amherst County on Wednesday evening.

According to officials, deputies were made aware of a domestic disturbance in the Faulconerville area of the county at 6:40 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they did not locate one of the individuals involved.

Recommended Videos

Officials said that the individual who could not be located did not live at the residence where the 911 call came from. Deputies provided advice to the remaining parties on how to seek charges and or a protective order from a magistrate.

At 8 p.m., police received a second call about an individual who had been shot. Deputies responded and found David Clements on the scene with a gunshot wound. He was treated and transported to the UVA Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

There is no threat to the community at this time, and the incident is under investigation.