WATCH: Buzz4Good’s “Raising the Shade” episode tonight!

WSLS is excited to partner with the team behind“BUZZ,”a public television series that highlights nonprofit organizations across Southwest Virginia. Be sure to catch it tonight, as it will be streaming here for the first time at 7:30 p.m.!

Host Michael Hemphill tells us about the 70 African American men who fought for the Union in the Civil War. There are monuments in Franklin County and elsewhere honoring white ancestors who fought for the Confederacy. Thursday night, we’ll learn about a mission called “Raising the Shade,” which celebrates the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.