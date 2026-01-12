15th arrest made in Martinsville shooting that killed 39-year-old woman

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Martinsville Police Department has made its 15th arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman back in August.

As previously reported, the shooting happened on Aug. 12 in the 500 block of Forest Street. When officers arrived, they found Crystal Galloway Jordan of Martinsville had been shot. She was taken to SOVAH Martinsville Hospital, where she later died.

Investigators determined that a large group had planned to confront and assault a smaller group in the Martinsville area. The group traveled to Forest Street, where a violent altercation broke out. During the altercation, firearms were drawn and shots were fired, leading to Jordan’s death.

Eleven people were charged and arrested for malicious wounding by a mob. After further investigation, Nashawn Lee Corbett, Micah Aaron Holmes, and Kwaheim Zaquon Hairston were arrested for first-degree murder. On Jan. 9, another suspect, 22-year-old Kwashaun Awanta Hairston, who is believed to have played a key role in the homicide, was also arrested for first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

The case is still under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant Richard Barrow at 276-403-5458 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.