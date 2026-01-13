Appalachian Power warns of low water levels at Smith Mountain Lake, urges caution

MONETA, Va. – Due to the prolonged drought around Smith Mountain Lake, Appalachian Power Company is urging the public to be cautious in the area. Some boat ramps and launch areas may be inaccessible due to the low water levels.
“Lake levels depend heavily on rainfall, and we’ve been experiencing drought conditions for some time. We encourage anyone using the lake recreationally to be careful with shallow areas and the shoals that may not normally come into play.”Dwain Bever, energy production superintendent at the Smith Mountain Project
APCo has recommended the following safety tips for those at the lake:
- CHECK ramp and launch conditions before traveling. Some ramps may be unusable or only usable at certain tides or water levels.
- FOLLOW posted closure signs and barricades. Do not move or ignore safety barriers.
- WEAR a life jacket whenever on or near the water.
- AVOID walking on exposed or muddy lakebeds where hazardous drop-offs and unstable ground may exist, and fish from designated, safe locations.
- WATCH for newly exposed hazards (rocks, stumps) and navigational changes; reduce speed and keep a safe distance from shorelines with steep drop-offs.
- REPORT hazards or concerns to local law enforcement or APCo at 1-800-956-4237.There are no anticipated impacts to the company’s ability to generate safe and reliable power. The company provides current lake levels on the Smith Mountain Project’s website.