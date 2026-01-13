Appalachian Power warns of low water levels at Smith Mountain Lake, urges caution

MONETA, Va. – Due to the prolonged drought around Smith Mountain Lake, Appalachian Power Company is urging the public to be cautious in the area. Some boat ramps and launch areas may be inaccessible due to the low water levels.

“Lake levels depend heavily on rainfall, and we’ve been experiencing drought conditions for some time. We encourage anyone using the lake recreationally to be careful with shallow areas and the shoals that may not normally come into play.” Dwain Bever, energy production superintendent at the Smith Mountain Project

Recommended Videos

APCo has recommended the following safety tips for those at the lake: