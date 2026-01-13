Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
Charges pending following Pulaski County poaching bust
Smith Mountain Lake faces lowest water levels in nearly a decade amid severe drought
Clintons refuse to testify in House Epstein investigation as Republicans threaten contempt charges
The Current

Local News

Danville issues smoke advisory for northern portion of city

Smoke Advisory (Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – A smoke advisory has been issued for the northern portion of Danville on Tuesday.

The City of Danville said there is smoke noticeable from the northern part of the city due to a burning debris pile of logs, limbs, wood chips, and mulch burning off Parker Forest Trail.

Recommended Videos

The Danville Fire Department is monitoring the situation and says the fire is contained and not threatening any homes or structures.

Because of the smoke, the city recommended that those with respiratory issues stay indoors.

The fire was initially reported on Monday. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos