Danville issues smoke advisory for northern portion of city

DANVILLE, Va. – A smoke advisory has been issued for the northern portion of Danville on Tuesday.

The City of Danville said there is smoke noticeable from the northern part of the city due to a burning debris pile of logs, limbs, wood chips, and mulch burning off Parker Forest Trail.

Recommended Videos

The Danville Fire Department is monitoring the situation and says the fire is contained and not threatening any homes or structures.

Because of the smoke, the city recommended that those with respiratory issues stay indoors.

The fire was initially reported on Monday. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.