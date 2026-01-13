Franklin County addresses $1.4 million school budget deficit

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County Public Schools officials outlined their plan to address a newly discovered $1.4 million budget deficit during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers presented several cost-cutting measures to balance the budget, including:

Maintaining three teaching positions vacant

Reclaiming 15% of previously allocated school funds

Utilizing rollover funds from the previous fiscal year

“We need to tighten our belts across the board for the remainder of the year because as we start looking at FY26, we’re in a very tight budget year this year as well,” Siers said.

Those and other measures are projected to save more than $1.2 million of $1.4 million deficit.

To prevent similar financial oversights in the future, the board also discussed implementing regular budget meetings moving forward.

The impact of these budget adjustments is expected to affect the school system for several years, according to Siers.