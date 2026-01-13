Skip to main content
Henry County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s assistance in identifying armed robbery suspect

HCSO Armed Robbery Suspect (Courtesy of HCSO) (HCSO2026)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an armed robbery investigation.

According to officials, on Sunday at 10:40 p.m., an unidentified male entered the 5 Point Tobacco store located at 1620 Virginia Avenue in Martinsville. The male produced a knife and demanded money from the clerk. He then left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At this time, the direction of travel and method of leaving the area is unknown. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this incident. Anyone who recognizes this individual or has information related to this case is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 276-638-8751.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously by texting HCSO followed by the tip information to 847411 or submitted through Martinsville Henry County Crime Stoppers by calling 276-632-7463.

