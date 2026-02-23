28-year-old man facing charges after abduction of girlfriend, officials say

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had arrested a 28-year-old man and charged him with abduction and multiple other counts after officials say he held his girlfriend against her will and assaulted her.

According to officials, deputies received the report from a woman that her boyfriend was holding her against her will. The victim also said that her boyfriend, who has been identified as Tyson Stockton, had assaulted her and taken her phone to prevent her from contacting law enforcement. While traveling with Stockton to a family member’s house, she was able to regain access to her phone and contacted HCSO.

The victim informed dispatch that she and Stockton would be going to the laundromat at Leatherwood Crossing. Deputies were able to locate both individuals at the location and detained Stockton without incident.

During the course of the investigation, the victim provided a statement detailing that she had been severely assaulted the previous night at a residence located in the 500 block of Clearview Drive in Martinsville. She further reported that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by Stockton following a physical attack.

The victim was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville for treatment for her injuries related to the incident. She was treated at the hospital and later released. Stockton is currently charged with the following:

2 Counts Domestic Assault § 18.2-57.2

2 Counts Rape § 18.2-61

2 Counts Forcible Sodomy § 18.2-67.1

Abduction § 18.2-47

Strangulation § 18.2-51.6

Stockton is currently being held without bond. This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid