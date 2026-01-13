WATCH: E.C. Glass art teacher Ashley Marot named district’s Teacher of the Year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A special surprise Tuesday at E.C. Glass High School, as one teacher learned she is among the best of the best.

With a paintbrush in hand, Ashley Marot has been transforming the halls of E.C. Glass since 2019.

Today, school administrators surprised the art teacher and cultural arts department chair with big news: she is the district’s Teacher of the Year.

Marot’s students do more than just paint and draw. They design sets for school theater productions and showcase their work throughout Lynchburg.

“This was a complete surprise to walk into a room full of students that I’m teaching, full of faculty and friends, and people within the district,” Marot said.

Marot has also led the school’s yearbook to earn top state honors and national recognition.

She will represent Lynchburg City Schools in the regional Teacher of the Year competition this spring.