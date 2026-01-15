69-year-old woman dies in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly Franklin County crash that left a 69-year-old woman dead.

Authorities responded to the two-vehicle crash on Monday at about 6:15 p.m. on Route 122 near Jubal Early Highway.

State police told 10 News that 69-year-old Diane Louise Rowell, of Moneta, was driving south on Booker T. Washington Highway in a 2018 Acura RDX when she rear-ended a 1989 Mack truck.

Rowell was then transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where she later passed away.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.