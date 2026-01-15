Fire at Astoria Hotel in Danville causes no injuries

The Danville Fire Department responded this morning to the Astoria Hotel, located at 3020 Riverside Drive for a report of fire in Room 426.

DANVILLE, Va. – No injuries were reported following a fire at the Astoria Hotel at 3020 Riverside Drive in Danville on Thursday morning.

The Danville Fire Department responded around 5:25 a.m. to a report of a fire in Room 426. Crews found flames near a wall heater and air conditioner and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Authorities said two people were inside the room at the time but escaped before firefighters arrived, thanks to a smoke alarm that went off.

The Danville Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction in an appliance.