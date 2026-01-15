Healthwatch | Importance of early screenings for cervical cancer

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the CDC, about 13,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer in the United States every year.

But with early screenings, that number could go down.

“What’s interesting about cervical cancer, unlike many cancers, cervix cancer has a very long pre-cancerous phase, which is why screening is very helpful,” said Robert DeBernardo, MD, gynecologic oncologist at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. DeBernardo said screening for cervical cancer typically includes getting a pap smear, which can be uncomfortable for some women.

However, there may soon be another option available.

The FDA recently approved an at-home test kit.

It looks for the presence of HPV, or human papillomavirus.

Dr. DeBernardo explains that nearly all cervical cancer cases are driven by HPV.

If the results of the test came back negative, then the person would not need to get a pap smear.

“This test is going to be approved only for women at no elevated risk. So, for instance, if I’ve had a problem with my pap smear in the past, no good. If I am immunosuppressed because I had a kidney transplant, no good -- or HIV. There are going to be people that this test is not really designed for, and they should be seeing the gynecologist regularly,” said Dr. DeBernardo.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also updated its cervical cancer screening guidelines to include the use of the at home test kit.