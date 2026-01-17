Gov. Spanberger signs swath of executive orders first day in office

Virginia Gov.-elect Abigail Spanberger greets visitors at a ceremony to dedicate a statue of Virginia civil rights activist Barbara Rose Johns, whose statue will replace one of Robert E. Lee as one of Virginia's two statues on display at the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Newly elected Gov. Abigail Spanberger got right to work following her inauguration on Saturday by signing 10 executive orders.

“Today, we are responding to the moment. We are setting the tone for what Virginians can expect over the next four years: pragmatic leadership focused on lowering costs and delivering results. My administration is getting to work on Day One to address the top-of-mind challenges facing families by lowering costs for Virginians in every community, building a stronger economy for every worker, and making sure that every student in the Commonwealth receives a high-quality education that sets them up for success. These executive orders represent the first steps in our work to create a stronger, safer, and — critically — more affordable future for our Commonwealth.” Gov. Abigail Spanberger

Recommended Videos

The majority of the orders address concerns Spanberger spoke of during her campaign in 2025, such as affordability, housing, and rural healthcare.

Executive Order 6 was notable, as it recommends “changes to the Board of Visitors appointment process for Virginia’s public institutions of higher education.” this comes as Spanberger and former Gov. Glenn Youngkin sparred over UVA appointments in late 2025 and early 2026.

Executive Order 10 also rescinds Youngkin’s Executive Order 47, which directed state law enforcement and corrections officers to assist with federal immigration enforcement. Spanberger stated “Virginians have been deprived of critical public safety resources due to the directives in Executive Order No. 47″ as a reason for this action.

All of Spanberger’s day one orders were summarized by her office as follows:

Executive Order 1: Statewide Affordability Directive

Orders the Governor’s Secretaries and all executive branch agencies to submit reports within 90 days to the Governor’s office identifying immediate, actionable budgetary, regulatory, or policy changes that would reduce costs for Virginians. The reports must address cost savings in areas such as housing, healthcare, energy, education, childcare, and everyday living expenses (groceries), where relevant to the agency or secretariat.

Executive Order 2: Interagency Health Financing Task Force

Establishes the cross-agency Interagency Health Financing Task Force within the Office of the Secretary of Health and Human Resources to develop a unified financing strategy for all state agencies within that secretariat to maximize federal funding, reduce duplicative spending, and strengthen Virginia’s long-term healthcare infrastructure. The task force is charged with identifying initiatives and services most at risk for losing funds — especially as a result of federal policies, directing an inventory and review of financing processes, and directing a review of managed care organization performance and oversight with a focus on outcomes and efficiency of spending. The executive order also directs the task force to work with the Chief Transformation Office and the Secretary of Administration to review systems used across agencies to avoid duplication in technology platforms, licensing, and procurement.

Executive Order 3: Housing Development Regulation Review

Directs a comprehensive, multi-agency review of regulations and permitting practices that affect housing development, with the goals of eliminating unnecessary requirements, streamlining approvals, and reducing barriers to housing production. The executive order also establishes a Commission on Unlocking Housing Production that will advise the Governor on strategies to increase housing supply. The commission in consultation with several agencies shall recommend legislative, regulatory, and administrative changes to increase housing supply in the Commonwealth.

Executive Order 4: High-Quality Public Education Directive

Commits the Commonwealth to academic excellence by directing the Department of Education to strengthen core instructional systems in literacy, mathematics, school accountability, and assessment. The executive order establishes expert workgroups to improve implementation of the Virginia Literacy Act and accelerates efforts to expand access to advanced mathematics instruction. The executive order directs the Virginia Department of Education to review the School Performance and Support Framework and implement recommendations for improvement from the 2025 JLARC report, and continued development of an innovative, next-generation assessment system that better serves students, educators, and families.

The executive order also affirms the rights and protections of students, parents, and teachers by emphasizing inclusive, high-quality educational experiences for all learners, regardless of background. The executive order directs state leaders to support local school divisions through clear guidance, actionable data, technical assistance, and policies that promote accessibility, prevent discrimination, close opportunity gaps, and support student well-being. The executive order directs the Secretary of Education and the Superintendent of Public Instruction to conduct a Commonwealth-wide listening tour to hear directly from students, parents, educators, superintendents, and school leaders about the challenges and successes in the classroom.

Executive Order 5: Federal Impacts Assessment

Establishes the Economic Resiliency Task Force to coordinate a statewide response to federal workforce reductions, funding cuts, tariffs, and immigration impacts, including an assessment of federal funding losses or projected losses and recommendations for potential mitigation measures. The executive order also directs agencies to implement and manage H.R. 1 changes to Medicaid and SNAP while protecting eligible access, expand job placement and public-private partnerships for displaced federal workers and contractors, and develop strategies to grow Virginia’s agricultural and forestry exports in response to federal tariff uncertainty.

Executive Order 6: Board of Visitors Appointment Process Review

Directs the Department of Education, in consultation with the Secretary of the Commonwealth, to review and evaluate the process for appointing members to public higher education governing boards. The executive order requires a report with recommendations to the Governor on potential legislative or policy changes to terms, reappointments, start dates, and the evaluation process for appointees.

Executive Order 7: State of Emergency Authority

Establishes a line of standby authority allowing the Chief of Staff and, if necessary, designated cabinet officials to declare a state of emergency, activate the Virginia National Guard, or certify the Governor’s temporary inability to serve when the Governor is unreachable or incapacitated. The delegation is narrowly limited, subject to strict conditions and notification requirements. The executive order preserves the Governor’s ultimate authority to resume all powers at any time.

Executive Order 8: Chief of Staff Authority and Responsibility

Formally delegates significant planning, budgetary, personnel, and administrative authority to the Governor’s Chief of Staff, while reserving final decision-making power for the Governor on key matters such as proposed expenditures, compensation plans, and legislative submissions/reports. The executive order also authorizes the Chief of Staff to act on major policy, budget, and personnel issues and oversee the Governor’s Office when the Governor is unavailable.

Executive Order 9: Equal Opportunity Policy

Establishes a comprehensive non-discrimination policy across the facets of state government by prohibiting discrimination in employment, appointments, procurement, and public services on a broad range of protected characteristics, while protecting veterans and people with disabilities. The executive order directs agencies to take affirmative recruitment measures without lowering standards, creates enforcement and anti-retaliation mechanisms, and requires ongoing review and updates of state policies to ensure compliance, with disciplinary consequences for violations.

Executive Order 10: Law Enforcement

This executive order rescinds Executive Order 47, which requires and encourages state and local law enforcement to divert their limited resources for use in enforcing federal civil immigration laws. Ensuring public safety in Virginia requires state and local law enforcement to be focused on their core responsibilities of investigating and deterring criminal activity, staffing jails, and community engagement.