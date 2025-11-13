Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger calls on UVA to pause the school’s presidential search

Governor-elect Abigail Spanberger has asked the University of Virginia to pause its search for the school’s 10th president.

This request comes after former UVA president Jim Ryan resigned in July amid pressure from the Trump administration over the university’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Recommended Videos

Spanberger is urging the University of Virginia’s Board of Visitors to wait until a full board is appointed by the governor and confirmed by the General Assembly following her inauguration in January.

In her letter, Spanberger emphasized her commitment to appointing board members who will uphold academic excellence, restore trust in university leadership, and oversee a thorough, transparent process to select the next president.

You can read Spanberger’s full letter below: