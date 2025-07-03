Skip to main content
Jim Ryan confirms last day as UVA President, will return as professor

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a press conference at the school Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Jim Ryan, the President of the University of Virginia, who issued his resignation last week, confirmed his last day will be on July 11. UVA’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, Jennifer “J.J.” Wagner Davis, will work as acting president until an interim president is chosen.

In addition to this announcement, UVA added that Ryan will return as a full professor at UVA in the School of Law and the School of Education and Human Development following a sabbatical.

“We are deeply grateful for Jim’s tireless leadership and for all we have accomplished to advance this great University during his tenure.”

University of Virginia Board of Visitors

