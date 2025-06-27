Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner respond following UVA President Jim Ryan’s reported resignation

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan speaks during a press conference at the school Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Charlottesville. Va. Authorities say three people have been killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia and a student is in custody. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Amid pressure from the Trump administration, University of Virginia President Jim Ryan has told the board overseeing the school that he will resign, The New York Times reported.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both D-Va., released a joint statement following the Times report:

“Virginia’s economy and prosperity depend on the strength and integrity of our higher education system. It is outrageous that officials in the Trump Department of Justice demanded the Commonwealth’s globally recognized university remove President Ryan—a strong leader who has served UVA honorably and moved the university forward—over ridiculous ‘culture war’ traps. Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors, in keeping with Virginia’s well-established and respected system of higher education governance. This is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future.” Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine

This is a developing situation, and we will update you as more information becomes available.