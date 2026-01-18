Skip to main content
Three people, two dogs displaced following house fire in Lynchburg

Photo of crews responding to a house fire in Lynchburg on Jan. 18, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Three people and two dogs have been displaced following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg early Sunday morning, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said they responded to reports of a structure fire in the 800 block of Biltmore Avenue around 4 a.m. Three people had escaped the home with one of their dogs, and crews rescued a second upon arrival.

Authorities said the fire was under control in about 15 minutes. Significant damage was done to the kitchen area of the home, and smoke damaged much of the house.

LFD said a restoration officer is working with the family to find temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

