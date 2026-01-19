Seven displaced following apartment fire in Cave Spring

CAVE SPRING, Va. – Seven people have been displaced following an apartment fire that occurred in Cave Spring on Sunday, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said.

RCFR said crews responded to the 3300 block of Circle Brook Drive around 8:21 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a structure fire at Pebble Creek Apartments. Upon arrival, units found smoke and fire coming from a third-floor apartment.

Authorities said the fire was under control in about 15 minutes. As a result of the fire, seven residents of three units are currently displaced and being assisted by the Red Cross. No injuries were reported.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s office said the fire started on the stove top of the kitchen in an apartment and was accidental in nature. The damage estimate is around $250,000.