The Science Museum of Western Virginia set to leave Center in the Square by end of year

ROANOKE, Va. – Center in the Square confirmed on Monday that the Science Museum of Western Virginia is set to leave the Center in the Square location by the end of the year.
This brings an end to the two nonprofits’ partnership, which has lasted 42 years. The lease for the museum will expire on Dec. 31, 2026, resulting in Center in the Square reclaiming the fourth and fifth floors of the building.
“We can confirm that the Science Museum of Western Virginia’s lease is expiring on December 31st, 2026. We wish them much success in finding a new location and would be happy to find new ways to support them in their next space. Though our focus is to utilize the spaces within our buildings to bring people downtown, we understand the value of the Science Museum of Western Virginia’s outreach efforts and look forward to hearing about their future success in this area and beyond. We are looking forward to sharing more information about Center in the Square’s plans for the 4th and 5th floors in the months to come as we are passionate about creating interactive, educational environments that encourage guests to continue visiting Downtown Roanoke.”Tara Marciniak, Center in the Square’s President and General Manager