The Science Museum of Western Virginia set to leave Center in the Square by end of year

ROANOKE, Va. – Center in the Square confirmed on Monday that the Science Museum of Western Virginia is set to leave the Center in the Square location by the end of the year.

This brings an end to the two nonprofits’ partnership, which has lasted 42 years. The lease for the museum will expire on Dec. 31, 2026, resulting in Center in the Square reclaiming the fourth and fifth floors of the building.

Recommended Videos