The Science Museum of Western Virginia closes temporarily due to water damage

ROANOKE, Va. – A treasured Star City staple has announced more closures and repairs as it continues to face the impacts of water damage.

Last month, 10 News Abbie Coleman took you inside of Kid’s Square to show you the extensive damage its building has undergone due to a water hose that burst inside. As a result, the kid’s museum had to close its doors indefinitely.

Now, we’re learning that Kid’s Square wasn’t the only one affected. The Science Museum of Western Virginia took to social media on Wednesday stating that while it was initially optimistic about being able to remain open, it will need to temporarily close through the end of September to revitalize its space.

“I know that these are not easy times for anyone, and asking for support is never simple. But I genuinely believe that with your help, we can turn this temporary setback into a leap forward. Every donation, whether big or small, will directly impact our ability to continue providing top-quality STEM education, foster curiosity and inspire the next generation of thinkers and problem solvers,” said Mary Roberts-Baako, the executive director of the Science Museum of Western Virginia.

If you would like to support the museum, you can do so here.