Franklin County Schools cut teaching positions, limit programs to make up budget deficit

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County Public Schools officials will present their budget reconciliation plan to the Board of Supervisors Thursday night, addressing a $1.4 million deficit through a combination of existing funds and program cuts.

School officials have largely resolved the budget shortfall discovered in December, but some parents express concern about the impact of resulting cuts on students.

“We tried to do it in a way that had as minimal of an impact on students as possible. The quality of education that is being provided to their students is not changing,” said Dr. Kevin Siers, Franklin County Public School Superintendent.

The school system recovered approximately $1.1 million through carryover funds from the previous year, returned allocations from schools, and various reimbursements. However, additional measures were necessary to fully address the deficit.

Here’s a full breakdown of how the plan:

Carryover from 2024: $367,000

Food Services Reimbursement: $518,100

Reimbursement from Dept. of Emergency Management: $110,795

Return of 15% of Funds Allocated to Schools: $164,290

Cutting Three Secondary Teaching Positions: $100,000

Other cuts that save an undisclosed amount of funds:

Reduced tutoring programs

Changes to funding for professional development

Changes to funding for all out-of-county field trips

Reduced summer school programs

Limited summer curriculum work

Some parents worry these reductions could affect student achievement. “We are already struggling with students all over the country as well as in the county that are struggling to read, struggling to write, struggling with math, just struggling with the basics. And tutoring is incredibly important,” said Lauren Walke, a parent of children in the school system.

While tutoring will continue, Siers acknowledged it won’t be as comprehensive as before. “We’re certainly going to be able to still provide tutoring programs, it just will not be as robust as the programs that were provided last year,” he said.

Walke expressed additional concerns about the impact on teachers. “It puts more pressure on the teachers in the classrooms. To try and make up the difference, and they are already stretched really thin,” she said.

To prevent future budget issues, the school system has implemented new oversight measures, including scheduled monthly meetings to evaluate revenues and expenses.