APCo gives update on preparations and response to incoming weekend winter storm

Appalachian Power Company gave an update on storm preparations and response to possible outages on Friday.

The incoming winter storm is expected to impact much of their service territory through Saturday and Sunday, and the heavy snow and ice accumulations could result in downed trees and electric lines, resulting in utility problems.

In preparation, APCo has thousands of personnel staged and ready to respond to outages to minimize the time during which homes and businesses are without power.

APCo is also advising people to create emergency outage kits:

Prepare an Emergency Outage Kit

Appalachian Power’s grid is robustly designed and constructed to withstand Appalachian weather. However, no system is entirely immune to nature’s forces. Gather an emergency outage kit that includes:

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Battery-powered radios or televisions

Candles, matches or lighters

Water for drinking and cooking

Portable heater, either oil or gas (Note: Some portable heaters can cause fires or other safety hazards when not used as specified by the manufacturer. Be sure to review the safety specifications of your specific model before using it during an outage.)

Camping equipment like sleeping bags, camp stoves and lanterns

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Manufacturers’ instructions for your generator (if you have one)

Instructions for how to manually open your garage door

Important over-the-counter medicines

To see what Appalachian Power locations are suffering from outages, click here.

APCo has also created a list of safety reminders to be aware of when severe weather is impacting your area: