Blue Ridge Parkway warns of closures in anticipation of incoming winter storm

Blue Ridge Parkway announced that visitors can expect parkwide closures in preparation for the incoming winter storm that is expected to impact much of our region.

These closures are expected to begin Friday evening, and visitors should expect closed gates, as well as barricades in ungated sections.

The parkway said “winter recreation on the parkway during this storm is strongly discouraged” due to the anticipated widespread impacts of the storm.

The closures will remain in place until staff determines adequate safety on the roadway.

You can find updates on the status of the closures here.