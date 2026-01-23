Healthwatch | Tips to prevent frostbite as winter storm arrives

Millions of people will be under winter weather advisories this weekend as a major storm sweeps across the United States.

If you’re one of them, it’s important to be careful.

The risk for frostbite is very real.

“Frostbite is an injury to the skin and subcutaneous tissues that occurs during exposure to cold. Extreme temperatures and longer exposure times can predispose you to frostbite. What happens is that you have tissue that actually starts to freeze and then die because of it,” explains Thomas Waters, MD, emergency medicine physician at Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Waters said symptoms of frostbite can vary.

In the early stages, a person may notice their skin feels cold and tingly.

Eventually, that’ll turn into numbness.

If it gets to that point, it’s important to seek medical care right away.

Dr. Waters said if you have minor frostbite, however, you can treat it at home by running the affected area under warm water.

Do not use hot water as that can make the injury worse.

But it’s not just frostbite we have to worry about during this time of year, hypothermia can happen too.

“If you start to exhibit signs and symptoms of hypothermia, which initially can be shivering, slowed movement and clumsiness. Left to progress, it turns into altered mental status and things. You want to warm that person up as quickly as possible, and then get them to the hospital,” said Dr. Waters.

Dr. Waters said it’s also a good idea to make sure you have emergency supplies in your vehicle should you get stuck in the snow.

That includes things like a blanket, extra clothes, hand warmers, non-perishable food and water.