Roanoke Valley SPCA finds foster care for all shelter animals in need, offers winter tips for pet owners

ROANOKE, Va. – As the winter storm approaches, the Roanoke Valley SPCA put out an urgent call for fosters in the hopes of getting pets out of the shelter before the weather worsens.

Luckily, community members gathered and managed to foster all shelter animals! Now, the RVSPCA is working to assist other shelters, like the RCACP, in looking for foster parents.

“The community responded, we have been incredibly fortunate. Everybody that is able to go out to foster right now has somebody that has spoken for them if they don’t get adopted before tomorrow anyway, which is also still an option. But the community stepped up and helped foster the pets. We have been very fortunate here, but other shelters like the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection, they’re still looking for fosters for their cats. As well as their dogs, though their dogs need a little bit longer window of time because they’re having some building work done too.” Denise Hayes, CEO of The Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Foster parents receive all the supplies needed to care for their temporary tails, such as food, water, litter, crates, etc.

However, before people think about taking in a new pet, it’s recommended that they ensure their own furry friends are cared for prior to the winter storm. Ensure their medication is refilled and that they have enough food.

If you have a pet that goes outside, you should keep them indoors as much as possible. When they do go outside, you can keep them warm by using outdoor pet clothes. Wipe their feet when they get back in to ensure they don’t have any melting salt or other chemicals on their paws.