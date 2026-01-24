Skip to main content
Four displaced following house fire in Lynchburg

Lynchburg house fire on Jan. 24, 2026. (Copyright 2026 by Lynchburg Fire Department - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Ardmore Circle around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. Four people escaped safely before the fire crews arrived.

Crews said they then found smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom. The fire was quickly knocked down.

A restoration officer is assisting the family in finding temporary housing.

