Four displaced following house fire in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four people were displaced following a house fire that occurred in Lynchburg early Saturday morning, Lynchburg Fire Department said.

LFD said a fire broke out at a home in the 1000 block of Ardmore Circle around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. Four people escaped safely before the fire crews arrived.

Crews said they then found smoke coming from an upstairs bedroom. The fire was quickly knocked down.

A restoration officer is assisting the family in finding temporary housing.