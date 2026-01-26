ACC unveils 2026 football schedule for Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced its 2026 Football Schedule Monday night.

“There will be no shortage of excitement surrounding the 2026 ACC Football season,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “As a league, we are transitioning to a nine-game conference schedule, and our teams are once again playing the toughest collection of non-conference opponents of any Power Four league. In collaboration with our television partners, we will continue to showcase every game throughout the season, including the strongest Friday slate in ACC history.”

Virginia Tech Football’s schedule is as follows:

Sept. 5 VMI

Sept. 12 Old Dominion

Sept. 19 at Maryland

Sept. 26 at Boston College

Oct. 2 Pitt

Oct. 10 at California

Oct. 17 Georgia Tech

Oct. 24 at Clemson

Oct. 31 OPEN

Nov. 6/7 at SMU

Nov. 14 Stanford

Nov. 20 at Miami

Nov. 28 Virginia

The ACC also said that Virginia Tech will have two Friday night games, including Week 5 against Pitt and Week 12 against Miami. Television designations, kickoff times and additional broadcast details will be released at a later date.