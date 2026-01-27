Jan. 27, 2026 | Pin It Video of the Day 📌

Thank you to WSLS Insider Missy in Buchanan for sending in a great video of her great dane enjoying the snow day!
Want to see your pictures and videos featured on air and online? You can send your submissions here through Pin It.
Thank you to WSLS Insider Missy in Buchanan for sending in a great video of her great dane enjoying the snow day!
Want to see your pictures and videos featured on air and online? You can send your submissions here through Pin It.
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos