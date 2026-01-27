Pulaski County Sports and Entertainment to host Kayak Adventure Series in May

PULASKI CO., Va. – Pulaski County officials announced that it would be hosting the Kayak Adventure Series presented by GoPro on May 15 and 16.

Officials said the event will bring hundreds of anglers to the waters of the New River and Claytor Lake. The two-day event, called the “New River Revival,” is open to all ability levels and will feature a variety of divisions, including individual, team, high school (under 18) and college anglers.

Recommended Videos

“The New River is world-class and a true bucket-list destination for any smallmouth fanatic. The Kayak Adventure Series gives anglers a reason to make the trip from wherever they live, showcasing the region’s vast fishing resources in an eco-friendly, sustainable format built around catch-measure photo-release,” said Drew Gregory, founder & President of the Kayak Adventure Series. “Fans can follow along in real time via our live leaderboard with photos. With GoPro as our headline sponsor, we cap the event inside historic theaters, and we’re excited to pack the Pulaski Theatre on Saturday night to showcase the anglers’ best catches and most memorable moments - and, of course, crown our New River Revival Champion.”

Officials said the series is much more than a fishing tournament and is designed to appeal to both experienced anglers and recreational fishermen.

“We are excited to welcome the Kayak Adventure Series to Pulaski County,” said Tim Miller, Director of Sports and Entertainment in Pulaski County. “With the New River and Claytor Lake as the backdrop, this event is a perfect opportunity to showcase our incredible waterways, support outdoor recreation, bring visitors to our community, and build on our growing sports and entertainment portfolio.”

Registration is open, and full details, including entry information, event schedules, and spectator information, are available at KayakAdventureSeries.com