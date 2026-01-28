New bar ‘The Vault’ opens in downtown Lynchburg

A new bar and lounge called The Vault is opening in the heart of downtown Lynchburg, ready to add a little sparkle to your weekend nights.

The Vault, located at 1030 Main Street, will be open on Friday and Saturday from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. for those 21 years and older.

The Vault will feature signature cocktails and curated hors d’oeuvres, and will also be available as a venue and event space for weddings, receptions, and private gatherings. A full restaurant will be coming soon.

“Whether you’re planning a night out or envisioning your next event, this is a downtown destination worth checking out,” the city of Lynchburg said in a Facebook post.