Franklin County Public Schools serves 170 meals to students through its drive-through distribution Wednesday

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County Public Schools announced that it had served 170 meals to its students Wednesday.
According to officials, they served the meals through the school’s drive-through system. Each child received a lunch bag, as well as white and chocolate milk.
Recommended Videos
FCPS said in part on Facebook;
It truly takes a village to support our community, and today was a perfect example of teamwork in action.
A Heartfelt Thank You to:
• Our District Nutrition Staff: For their tireless work coordinating and bagging healthy meals today.
• Members of our Leadership Team: A huge shout-out to our Directors of Elementary and Secondary Instruction, as well as our Assistant Superintendent, for rolling up their sleeves and bagging meals today!
• Our Local Law Enforcement: We are incredibly grateful to six of our local School Resource Officers who assisted with the distribution of meals through the drive-through line today to help us keep things moving.
________________________________________
Join Us Tomorrow!
We aren’t done yet! We plan to offer meals again tomorrow, Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at two locations:
Rocky Mount Elementary School
Glade Hill Elementary School
Thank you to everyone who came out today. Seeing our students and families is always the highlight of our week!