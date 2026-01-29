Skip to main content
Franklin County Public Schools serves 170 meals to students through its drive-through distribution Wednesday

Officials plan on serving meals Thursday

(Logo courtesy of the Franklin County Public Schools website)

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County Public Schools announced that it had served 170 meals to its students Wednesday.

According to officials, they served the meals through the school’s drive-through system. Each child received a lunch bag, as well as white and chocolate milk.

FCPS said in part on Facebook;

It truly takes a village to support our community, and today was a perfect example of teamwork in action.

A Heartfelt Thank You to:

• Our District Nutrition Staff: For their tireless work coordinating and bagging healthy meals today.

• Members of our Leadership Team: A huge shout-out to our Directors of Elementary and Secondary Instruction, as well as our Assistant Superintendent, for rolling up their sleeves and bagging meals today!

• Our Local Law Enforcement: We are incredibly grateful to six of our local School Resource Officers who assisted with the distribution of meals through the drive-through line today to help us keep things moving.

________________________________________

Join Us Tomorrow!

We aren’t done yet! We plan to offer meals again tomorrow, Thursday, January 29, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at two locations:

Rocky Mount Elementary School

Glade Hill Elementary School

Thank you to everyone who came out today. Seeing our students and families is always the highlight of our week!

