No one hurt in Bedford house fire

Fortunately, no one was hurt in a house fire in Bedford that happened overnight.

The Bedford Fire Department responded around 12:15 a.m. Thursday to a house in the 1500 block of Oakwood Street.

When crews arrived, they saw light smoke around the chimney’s roofline and heavy smoke in the attic. One resident was sleeping in the basement but was able to get out safely.

Firefighters found the fire in the wall above the first-floor fireplace and quickly extinguished it. They then placed salvage covers over furniture and belongings in the basement to protect them from water damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.