Franklin County residents prepare for more snowfall

FRANKLIN CO., Va. – Franklin County residents are bracing for the next winter storm by stocking up on essential supplies. At local stores like the Rocky Mount Kroger, shelves of bread and milk are already thinning as shoppers fill their carts.

Sandie Alvarez, a Franklin County resident, explained the community mindset: “You never know what could happen and you never know when you can get out or if you have an emergency and somebody else may need something and we’re there to help each other.”

Antwan Mainor, another resident, emphasized the importance of staying warm: “Make sure you have generators, gas, wood for burning wood, staying warm, make sure you stay warm realistically.”

Officials remind residents to keep cell phones charged and have at least three days of food and water on hand. The county also encourages everyone to check on elderly neighbors during the extreme cold.