WATCH: BUZZ stars Blue Ridge Literacy

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke is home to one of the largest immigrant and refugee populations in Virginia, and local organizations are working to make sure newcomers feel welcomed and supported.

On tonight’s episode of BUZZ at 7:30 P.M. EST, we’re spotlighting Blue Ridge Literacy and its community partners, who help English learners build confidence, develop essential language skills, and connect with resources across the Roanoke Valley.

The episode originally aired May 28, 2025 on Blue Ridge PBS and highlights the nonprofit’s lasting impact after more than four decades of service. It was co-produced by Buzz4Good and Roanoke Valley Television.